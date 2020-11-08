Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ announces beloved host Alex Trebek passes away

Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"
By KKTV and CBS News
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KKTV/CBS) - Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has passed away after a courageous battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek has been the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984, working even after his cancer diagnosis.

Trebek told “CBS Sunday Morning” in May 2019 that “it wouldn’t be right” for him to walk away from the show.

“It wouldn’t be right for me to walk away from this if I can possibly do it,” Trebek said. “And I managed to do it. So, what’s the big deal?”

Trebek never missed a day of work after his diagnosis.

Trebek started at the quiz show in 1984 and hosted over 8,000 episodes, taking home six Daytime Emmys.

He was 80 years old.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

