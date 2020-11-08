‘Jeopardy!’ announces beloved host Alex Trebek passes away

(KKTV/CBS) - Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has passed away after a courageous battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek has been the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984, working even after his cancer diagnosis.

Trebek told “CBS Sunday Morning” in May 2019 that “it wouldn’t be right” for him to walk away from the show.

“It wouldn’t be right for me to walk away from this if I can possibly do it,” Trebek said. “And I managed to do it. So, what’s the big deal?”

Trebek never missed a day of work after his diagnosis.

Trebek started at the quiz show in 1984 and hosted over 8,000 episodes, taking home six Daytime Emmys.

He was 80 years old.

