Advertisement

Earthquake felt across southern New England

An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday.
An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no reports of serious damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center says the 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and into Connecticut.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Hundreds of President Trump supporters gather in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon to protest the projected election results
Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Deadly crash closes I-25 in both directions south of Colorado Springs Friday evening
Joe Biden named as president-elect
Gov. Polis on COVID: ‘Colorado, I love you, but this is an intervention. Cancel your social plans’

Latest News

New record high for US coronavirus cases
Eta expected to be hurricane and strike Florida Keys
UK’s Johnson, praised by Trump, seeks new UK bond with Biden
Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states