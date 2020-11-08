Cyclist injured in car crash near Centennial and Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating a serious crash involving a cyclist and vehicle near a busy Colorado Springs intersection.

The crash was reported early Sunday afternoon on Centennial Boulevard just south of Garden of the Gods Road. Police response was swift, and the injured cyclist was quickly transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown, but the collision was serious enough that CSPD’s Major Crash Team is responding.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It’s unclear who was at fault and if anyone will be cited.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

