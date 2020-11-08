Crews fight house fire in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog escaped a burning home unharmed after firefighters pulled up to the scene late Sunday morning.

The fire was reported inside a two-story home in the 2300 block of West Cucharras Street around 11:20 a.m. Flames could be seen from the second floor.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about 20 minutes later that crews had the fire under control.

Single family fire, fire is under control and crews will continue to work on scene. Dog was in the house at the time of the fire but escaped unharmed when CSFD crews arrived. pic.twitter.com/7kB2ZC4Sax — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 8, 2020

No family members were home at the time. The damage inside is significant enough that they will be displaced at least for the night.

Crews remain at the scene as of noon. The home is located in Old Colorado City between 23 and 24th streets.

The cause is under investigation.

