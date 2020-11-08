Advertisement

Crews fight house fire in Old Colorado City

Firefighters surround a home in Old Colorado City, where a fire sparked late in the morning of Nov. 8, 2020.
Firefighters surround a home in Old Colorado City, where a fire sparked late in the morning of Nov. 8, 2020.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog escaped a burning home unharmed after firefighters pulled up to the scene late Sunday morning.

The fire was reported inside a two-story home in the 2300 block of West Cucharras Street around 11:20 a.m. Flames could be seen from the second floor.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about 20 minutes later that crews had the fire under control.

No family members were home at the time. The damage inside is significant enough that they will be displaced at least for the night.

Crews remain at the scene as of noon. The home is located in Old Colorado City between 23 and 24th streets.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Hundreds of President Trump supporters gather in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon to protest the projected election results
Motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Deadly crash closes I-25 in both directions south of Colorado Springs Friday evening
Joe Biden named as president-elect
Gov. Polis on COVID: ‘Colorado, I love you, but this is an intervention. Cancel your social plans’

Latest News

Eta expected to be hurricane and strike Florida Keys
‘Jeopardy!’ announces beloved host Alex Trebek passes away
Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight
Broussard, Colorado beat UCLA 48-42 to begin Dorrell era