Broussard, Colorado beat UCLA 48-42 to begin Dorrell Era

Pac-12 season opener delayed due to COVID-19
The Colorado Buffaloes huddle before Saturday's 48-42 win against UCLA at Folsom Field
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Tailback Jarek Broussard scored three times in his first start, Colorado’s defense produced two big fourth-down stops in the final quarter and the Buffaloes opened the Karl Dorrell Era by holding off UCLA 48-42.

It was far from easy even after amassing a 28-point lead. UCLA cut the deficit to 48-42 with 1:45 remaining on a 9-yard TD catch by Mike Martinez. But the onside kick was recovered by Dimitri Stanley and the Buffaloes ran out the clock.

Broussard finished with 187 yards rushing as the Buffaloes captured their fifth straight season opener. The game was played in front of 554 fans made up of family and friends due to COVID-19 restrictions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

