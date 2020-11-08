Air Force football cancels game vs Wyoming, cites rising COVID cases

USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - For the second time this season, rising cases of COVID-19 on Air Force Academy grounds is impacting a Falcons football game.

USAFA announced the Falcons Nov. 14 game at Wyoming is canceled, due to increasing Coronavirus cases on the football team. The game will officially be deemed a ‘no contest' and will not be made up.

“We are disappointed to lose a second consecutive game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and community is our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” Air Force Athletics Director Nathan Pine said Sunday in a statement. “We have seen continued increase in our COVID numbers within the football program and have again eclipsed our threshold for safe competition. We will pause football practices for now and work with our sports medicine staff to determine when it will be safe to restart again.”

Air Force’s Nov. 7 game against Army was also called off for similar reasons. The two service academies said they are looking into rescheduling that game later in the season.

The Falcons (1-2) are down to three Mountain West games left on their 2020 calendar. Their next opponent is New Mexico, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Falcon Stadium.

