Advertisement

WATCH: Hundreds of President Trump supporters gather in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon to protest the projected election results

By Tony Keith and KKTV
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon, a short time after multiple media outlets announced Joe Biden was the projected winner for the 2020 election.

“Stop the steal,” was one of several chants the crowd shouted.

Click here for more on why the Associated Press called the election for Biden.

11 News crews were downtown soon after 12 p.m. From the time 11 News arrived on the scene, the gathering remained peaceful. This article was last updated at 1:28 p.m.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Hundreds of President Trump supporters have gathered in front of City Hall.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Saturday, November 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash closes I-25 in both directions south of Colorado Springs Friday evening
Gov. Polis on COVID: ‘Colorado, I love you, but this is an intervention. Cancel your social plans’
Deadly crash on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs involved a stolen bus, suspect survived and 7-year-old child among the injured
Motorcyclist killed in three vehicle crash on Highway 24
CSPD arrests local man on pimping charges

Latest News

Very Strong Wind Overnight
Hundreds of Trump supporters gather in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday
MULTIPLE SOURCES: Joe Biden projected to be next President
Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 9