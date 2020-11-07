WATCH: Hundreds of President Trump supporters gather in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon to protest the projected election results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon, a short time after multiple media outlets announced Joe Biden was the projected winner for the 2020 election.

“Stop the steal,” was one of several chants the crowd shouted.

11 News crews were downtown soon after 12 p.m. From the time 11 News arrived on the scene, the gathering remained peaceful. This article was last updated at 1:28 p.m.

About 400 people in front of City Hall right now. This comes hours after @JoeBiden was announced as president elect. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/pMCk2yW0mo — Olivia DaRocha (@oliviadarocha) November 7, 2020

#HAPPENINGNOW: there has to be about 400 people at city hall in downtown COS. This comes after @JoeBiden was named the president-elect @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/uz4L3G4dri — Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) November 7, 2020

Crowd now chanting “stop the steal” pic.twitter.com/0w09q5aW2i — Megan Hiler (@MeganHilerTV) November 7, 2020

Hundreds of President Trump supporters have gathered in front of City Hall. Posted by KKTV 11 News on Saturday, November 7, 2020

