MULTIPLE SOURCES: Joe Biden projected to be next President

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After almost a week of waiting for election results, America finally has a more clear answer on who the 46th President of the United States will be.

CBS News projects Joe Biden wins the presidential election with the projected win in Pennsylvania. The current electoral vote count is Biden 273 and Trump 213. https://t.co/T6GArkvEPf pic.twitter.com/XvFMHiWLWa — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 7, 2020

The Associated Press, CNN, CBS and multiple other sources have all officially projected that Former V.P. Joe Biden has been elected to be the next President of the United States.

Over the past few days- we have been waiting on results from key swing states like Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and more. Experts predict Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania, which will give him the votes needed to get to 270 Electoral Votes.

No word yet from President Donald Trump or his team on this projection. Just this morning, the President made this statement on Twitter.

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Leaders from across the country and state have started congratulating the projected President- elect, including Colorado’s Governor.

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice-President Elect Harris on a historic victory in Colorado and across the country and on focusing on what unites us all as Americans.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/1ChNIMRAMN — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 7, 2020

This is a developing story- check back for more details.

