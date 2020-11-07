MULTIPLE SOURCES: Joe Biden projected to be next President
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After almost a week of waiting for election results, America finally has a more clear answer on who the 46th President of the United States will be.
The Associated Press, CNN, CBS and multiple other sources have all officially projected that Former V.P. Joe Biden has been elected to be the next President of the United States.
Over the past few days- we have been waiting on results from key swing states like Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and more. Experts predict Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania, which will give him the votes needed to get to 270 Electoral Votes.
No word yet from President Donald Trump or his team on this projection. Just this morning, the President made this statement on Twitter.
Leaders from across the country and state have started congratulating the projected President- elect, including Colorado’s Governor.
This is a developing story- check back for more details.
