Motorcyclist killed in three vehicle crash on Highway 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 24 is shut down between Peyton and Calhan after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

Colorado State Patrol says three vehicles were involved in the crash shortly before 7:00p.m. Friday. One of the vehicles caught fire.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was killed. The cyclist has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin. 11 News is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone else is injured.

Highway 24 is closed near North Ellicott Highway. There is no estimate of when the road will re-open.

