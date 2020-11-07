How to cope with election stress

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The stress of waiting for a winner in the Presidential Election is wearing on some people.

That combined with the ongoing pandemic and civil unrest--it’s the perfect storm for a stressful time in America.

If you’re feeling a little down--you’re not alone. It seems like everyone wants a break.

“But here, this one’s gonna go on for quite some time. That’s what I’m feeling and the anxiety is definitely setting in for me and my family,” Dwight Fowlks said.

“I knew going into it that this is going to be a weird one so I think honestly this was expected as like unprecedented as it is, so yeah I’m tired,” Brianne Dinsmore added.

And they’re not the only ones. Dr. Matthew Polacheck, a mental health expert from Aurora’s Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, says about 70 percent of Americans are feeling strained. That’s compared to 50 percent of Americans polled were feeling significant stress from the election in 2016.

“We’re kind of swimming and really dangerous waters with what’s going on,” he said.

But there are some things you can do: things like journaling, setting goals, and more.

“People use alcohol to “relax” or as an anti-depressant but it actually causes the opposite effect,” Dr. Polacheck expained. “So what can you do instead? Whether it’s going to the gym, having a good conversation with someone, we have to use self-care and we have to be more specific in our actions.”

Not only that, but you are in charge of a lot more than you think.

“We have to understand what we have control over and what we don’t. And what we do have control over is a lot of our actions, how we think, how we decide things.”

Being good to others--a small gesture that helps in a big way.

“And empathy is a word that is thrown around a lot. And really what empathy is is putting yourself in somebody else’s shoes. It’s hard to do that, we don’t live other peoples experiences but a little bit of compassion in a little bit of optimism and hope it goes a long way,” Polacheck added.

“God is good, positivity in this will definitely help a lot,” Fowlks added.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available.

-Call Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255

-Text TALK to 38255

-Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 800-273-8255.

