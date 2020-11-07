Advertisement

Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 9

The KKTV Sports Team gets your fantasy football rosters dialed for week 9 of the NFL season.
fff
fff(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino are back to break down the fantasy football forecast for week 9 in the NFL. Top performer predictions for Broncos vs Falcons and value pick advice for your daily fantasy rosters. All that and more on the Friday Fantasy Focus!

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Polis on COVID: ‘Colorado, I love you, but this is an intervention. Cancel your social plans’
Deadly crash on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs involved a stolen bus, suspect survived and 7-year-old child among the injured
Deadly crash closes I-25 in both directions south of Colorado Springs Friday evening
Court hearing for Colorado woman accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, delayed
8 arrested in Child Prostitution sting, all booked into El Paso County Jail

Latest News

Friday Night Endzone: Week 5
Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 9
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Inside Weidner Field, the new home of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Air Force at Army Game postponed due to Covid-19 cases at the Academy