Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 9
The KKTV Sports Team gets your fantasy football rosters dialed for week 9 of the NFL season.
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino are back to break down the fantasy football forecast for week 9 in the NFL. Top performer predictions for Broncos vs Falcons and value pick advice for your daily fantasy rosters. All that and more on the Friday Fantasy Focus!
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.