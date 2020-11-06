WEB EXCLUSIVE: Inside Weidner Field, the new home of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The new downtown digs for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks is coming together.

11 Sports Reporter Richie Cozzolino gets a look inside the construction work on Weidner Field, as the crews rush to finish construction in time for the 2021 USL season.

Executive Vice President of the Switchbacks, James Ragain, gives us a tour of what to expect when the gates open at the corner of Sahwatch Street and W Cimarron.

