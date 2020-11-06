Advertisement

Deadly crash closes I-25 in both directions south of Colorado Springs Friday evening

On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 was closed in both directions Friday evening just before Rush Hour south of Colorado Springs for a deadly crash.

At about 4 p.m. both directions of the highway were shut down between Mesa Ridge Parkway ans S. Academy Boulevard. According to Colorado State Patrol, a vehicle was travelling northbound on I-25 and crossed the median before a head-on collision with another vehicle. The crash involved a garbage truck, but it isn’t clear which vehicle crossed the median.

At least one person died in the crash and a second was taken to Memorial Hospital.

