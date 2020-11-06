Deadly crash closes I-25 in both directions south of Colorado Springs Friday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 was closed in both directions Friday evening just before Rush Hour south of Colorado Springs for a deadly crash.

At about 4 p.m. both directions of the highway were shut down between Mesa Ridge Parkway ans S. Academy Boulevard. According to Colorado State Patrol, a vehicle was travelling northbound on I-25 and crossed the median before a head-on collision with another vehicle. The crash involved a garbage truck, but it isn’t clear which vehicle crossed the median.

At least one person died in the crash and a second was taken to Memorial Hospital.

On Time Traffic Alert: Both directions of I-25 CLOSED at Mesa Ridge Pkwy. due to a serious crash. CSPD and medical are on the scene. There are heavy backups. Detours are in place. - James Brown KKTV Traffic Reporter pic.twitter.com/Gj4TApTimu — James Brown (@James_BrownKKTV) November 6, 2020

Major crash with an expected long-term closure on I 25 south of South Academy. Please avoid the area. Long delays expected. @CSP_News @EPCSheriff @CSPDPIO — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) November 6, 2020

