Advertisement

Police arrest woman at Oregon Walmart after she refuses to wear a mask

Walmart says it’s investigating
By KTVL staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE POINT, Ore. (KTVL) – Police arrested a woman after she refused to wear a mask at a Walmart.

Michelle Easley and her husband were grocery shopping when she took off her facing covering.

Easley said she passed several employees before being confronted.

“We had reached the cereal aisle and an employee came yelling out of nowhere, ‘Ma’am, you must put your mask on.’ I said, ‘Unfortunately, medical wise, I can’t,’” she said.

Easley said she has a doctor’s note explaining why she couldn’t wear a mask but didn’t wish to share it due to privacy reasons.

According to Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a doctor’s note doesn’t get you out of wearing mask, but the business must work to accommodate the customer.

For example, a store could offer to finish their shopping for them.

Easley said Walmart didn’t give her that option.

She was arrested when she refused to leave the store, police said.

“Our officer arrived on scene. He asked her numerous times … to just leave or he would have to arrest her because there was a trespass issue, and she refused to do so,” said Eagle Point Police Chief Darin May.

Walmart says it is investigating the incident.

The family said it’s hired an attorney and is planning to sue.

Copyright 2020 KTVL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs involved a stolen bus, suspect survived and 7-year-old child among the injured
Gov. Polis on COVID: ‘Colorado, I love you, but this is an intervention. Cancel your social plans’
8 arrested in Child Prostitution sting, all booked into El Paso County Jail
El Paso County tighter restrictions start; one step away from no variance allowance
Attorneys for woman accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, request more time for 2nd competency evaluation

Latest News

Court hearing for Colorado woman accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, delayed
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert discusses DC trip and future plans
Extreme fire danger ahead
Pro-Trump protesters decry the vote-counting
Deadly crash closes I-25 in both directions south of Colorado Springs Friday evening