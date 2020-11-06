Former Ellicott teacher sentenced to nearly 4 years for possession of child pornography

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A former school teacher in the Elliott school district was sentenced to serve nearly 4 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn says 30-year-old Patrick McMahon from Colorado Springs will serve 46 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

A press release from the state says McMahon was first brought to the attention of law enforcement when his ex-wife asked Colorado Springs Police Department to analyze his laptop for child pornography.

Colorado’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force obtained a search warrant leading to a computer forensic examination which revealed that the laptop contained child pornography or child erotica. Police say they also found evidence that a peer-to-peer file sharing program had been installed on his computer.

The press release adds that 602 images and two of the video files on McMahon show minor victims who were previously identified by law enforcement.

“Stopping the use of child pornography is a top priority for this office,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Thanks to the outstanding work of our HSI and ICAC partners, Mr. McMahon will go from spending his days in a high school classroom to spending them in a federal prison cell.”

The state says Patrick McMahon was charged by Indictment on April 18, 2019, and pleaded guilty to the charge on January 16, 2020. The sentence was pronounced by U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson on November 2, 2020.

The Department of Justice said in a press release that this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys' Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The press release sent out from The United States Department of Justice stated McMahon was a Calhan teacher. The article has been specified and changed that this was an Ellicott teacher after this revision was brought to our attention.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.