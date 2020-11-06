Advertisement

Denver under new COVID-19 order: ‘Home by 10’

This comes after a drastic rise in positive COVID-19 cases.
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A ‘Home by 10′ order has been called in Denver following a spike in positive COVID-19 cases. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says this order will begin Sunday, November 8 and will last until Monday, December 7.

This will restrict night- time business hours, particularly for bars, clubs and restaurants and urge residents to be in their own home from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

In addition to this new order, the stricter mask mandate that was issued on October 16 will stay in place until further notice.

Violators could face a $999 fine and 300 days in jail. but officials say they hope they see personal responsibility and compliance so these punishments do not have to be used.

There are specific exemptions for people like first responders and those traveling to and from work.

In a Facebook Live video on Friday- Mayor Hancock says more information can be expected to come out soon specifying who can remain open during these hours.

For full information on this order, please click here. For FAQ’s, please click here.

