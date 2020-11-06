Denver under new COVID-19 order: ‘Home by 10’

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A ‘Home by 10′ order has been called in Denver following a spike in positive COVID-19 cases. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says this order will begin Sunday, November 8 and will last until Monday, December 7.

This will restrict night- time business hours, particularly for bars, clubs and restaurants and urge residents to be in their own home from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

In addition to this new order, the stricter mask mandate that was issued on October 16 will stay in place until further notice.

Violators could face a $999 fine and 300 days in jail. but officials say they hope they see personal responsibility and compliance so these punishments do not have to be used.

I want to be very clear with everyone, with how it’s going now: there’s another stay at home order in our future unless we act with urgency and care for one another to change the behavior that is leading to increasing cases. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) November 6, 2020

There are specific exemptions for people like first responders and those traveling to and from work.

In a Facebook Live video on Friday- Mayor Hancock says more information can be expected to come out soon specifying who can remain open during these hours.

