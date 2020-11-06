Advertisement

D-49 back to E-Learning at least for rest of semester

This transition will begin Monday.
A student using a laptop computer.
A student using a laptop computer.
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - District 49 will transition back to E-Learning beginning on Monday, at least through the rest of the semester.

This announcement was made Friday afternoon, following what the school district described as 'a very disruptive week in our community in District 49′.

The district says two thirds of their schools have precautionary quarantines affecting nearly 1,100 students and hundreds of staff members, in addition to 35 confirmed cases including D49 students and staff. They this is disruptive to families, teachers and students and “our schools are losing stability, and community conditions are beginning to compromise safety.”

Monday, November 9 is set to be a non-contact day for all teacher- directed learning, including special education.

"This is the decision we didn’t want to make, but we believe this is the responsible way forward - instead of rolling the dice and waiting to see which schools go virtual next,” said Peter Hilts, D49 chief education officer.

D49 adds they do not anticipate returning to stable in-person learning until some time in 2021.

Plans for providing essential support services including devices for E-learning, and a seamless transition to grab-and-go meal distribution are taking shape and will be shared directly with D49 families in the coming days.

