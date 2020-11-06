Advertisement

CSPD arrests local man on pimping charges

Police say the suspect is 27-year-old William Robertson.
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department says a local man has been arrested on pimping charges.

On Thursday, CSPD and other units say they conducted an operation to contact a now 18-year-old female who was a known victim of Human Trafficking of a Minor for Sexual Servitude. Police say this case began in July 2020.

While in contact with her police say they developed ‘probably cause’ to detain and arrest an adult male who was with her.

CSPD says 27-year-old William Robertson was arrested for Pimping, which is a Class 3 Felony.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

