Firefighters rescue a dog from an apartment fire Thursday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to quickly contain a blaze at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs Thursday night and rescue a dog.

Crews were called to the structure fire at about 7:30 p.m. at 3965 Centennial Boulevard. The neighborhood is just south of Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25. The fire was reportedly out before 7:45 p.m.

According to firefighters on scene, the resident was able to get out safely and crews were able to rescue a dog. Firefighters were able to get the animal out to safety.

It appears there were no working smoke detectors in the apartment leading to a delayed response, according to firefighters. A neighbor called 911 after smelling smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

