Advertisement

Firefighters rescue a dog from an apartment fire Thursday night in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs firefighters responded to an apartment fire 11/5/20.
Colorado Springs firefighters responded to an apartment fire 11/5/20.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to quickly contain a blaze at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs Thursday night and rescue a dog.

Crews were called to the structure fire at about 7:30 p.m. at 3965 Centennial Boulevard. The neighborhood is just south of Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25. The fire was reportedly out before 7:45 p.m.

According to firefighters on scene, the resident was able to get out safely and crews were able to rescue a dog. Firefighters were able to get the animal out to safety.

It appears there were no working smoke detectors in the apartment leading to a delayed response, according to firefighters. A neighbor called 911 after smelling smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead after police shooting near Fort Carson
Deadly crash on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs involved a stolen bus, suspect survived
Serious crash involving a motorcyclist closes down all of Fillmore in Colorado Springs east of I-25 Wednesday evening
Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count
Attorneys for woman accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, request more time for 2nd competency evaluation

Latest News

Journey to D.C.
2 Colorado wolf opponents concede; ballot count continues
Extreme fire danger ahead
Gov. Polis on COVID: ‘Colorado, I love you, but this is an intervention. Cancel your social plans’