COS: city seeking community input on use of electric bikes on trails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local leaders want your input on the use of electric bikes on trails here in Colorado Springs.

The city says currently the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department allows Class 1 e-bikes on urban trails, but not on park and open space trails.

In addition to asking residents feedback through a survey, the project web-page was made to provide residents with information surrounding this issue.

