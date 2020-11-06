Advertisement

COS: city seeking community input on use of electric bikes on trails

The online survey is available through Nov. 20.
(WILX)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:07 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local leaders want your input on the use of electric bikes on trails here in Colorado Springs.

The city says currently the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department allows Class 1 e-bikes on urban trails, but not on park and open space trails.

In addition to asking residents feedback through a survey, the project web-page was made to provide residents with information surrounding this issue.

Please click here to participate in the survey.

