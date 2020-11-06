Black Hills Energy warns customers of scam attempts

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Black Hills Energy is warning customers of reported attempted scam calls, where the customer is told their bill is delinquent and service will be disconnected in 30 minutes unless they pay the caller.

In a press release, the company says scammers are using numerous telephone numbers and using technology that disguises their original number and imitates a Black Hills Energy number. This technology makes the call appear to be from an office number in Pueblo.

The company has provided additional tips to keep their customers safe from any potential scams.

- Do not give into calls seeking personal information, instead hang up and call the customer service number on your utility bill.

- Do not provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit.

- Verify employees dispatched to your location by calling the utility number. Black Hills Energy employees wear shirts with a Black Hills Energy logo, carry a company-issued photo ID and drive logoed vehicles.

Black Hills Energy is urging customers with any concerns to call 1-888-890-5554 to verify employment or local law enforcement. Please click here for more information.

