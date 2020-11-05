Advertisement

WATCH: U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree cutting ceremony in Colorado on Thursday

U.S. Forest Service-Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre & Gunnison National Forests
U.S. Forest Service-Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre & Gunnison National Forests(USFS)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKTV) - A tree that called Colorado home will soon be the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

A tree cutting ceremony was held in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests on Thursday. Once wrapped and secured, the tree will make the trip to Washington, D.C. with several stops along the way.

You can watch the ceremony below:

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect dead after police shooting near Fort Carson
Deadly crash on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs involved a stolen bus, suspect survived
Serious crash involving a motorcyclist closes down all of Fillmore in Colorado Springs east of I-25 Wednesday evening
Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count
Attorneys for woman accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, request more time for 2nd competency evaluation

Latest News

Journey to D.C.
Firefighters rescue a dog from an apartment fire Thursday night in Colorado Springs
2 Colorado wolf opponents concede; ballot count continues
Extreme fire danger ahead
Gov. Polis on COVID: ‘Colorado, I love you, but this is an intervention. Cancel your social plans’