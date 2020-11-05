WATCH: U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree cutting ceremony in Colorado on Thursday

(KKTV) - A tree that called Colorado home will soon be the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

A tree cutting ceremony was held in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests on Thursday. Once wrapped and secured, the tree will make the trip to Washington, D.C. with several stops along the way.

You can watch the ceremony below:

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.