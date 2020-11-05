Tips if you’re feeling stressed or anxious about the election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we wait for the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, it’s normal to feel stressed or anxious about what’s going to happen next.

11 News spoke with Mayfield Counseling Center about election-related stress or anxiety, as well as the uncertainty that may come when the next president is called.

Dr. Mark Mayfield recommends finding those safe relationships, but that doesn’t always mean your family or friends. They don’t necessarily have to have the same political views as you, but someone you can talk to during uncertain times.

“I think a lot of times when we talk politics it can feel very unsafe, even with family. We need to talk about it. I think it’s healthy to talk about it but it’s with the right people," said Mayfield.

Part of the anxiety counselors are seeing relates to people worrying if they will be personally attacked or judged by their political views.

“We need to know who to talk to about certain things and not just go talk to a random stranger or somebody else, or post it on social media because that one, creates anxiety but two, that leaves you open to be attacked," said Mayfield.

Set time limits on social media or watching the news, if it stresses you out.

“I think we have so much information coming at us that we don’t put boundaries around it. It will be overwhelming and it will affect our mental health," said Mayfield.

No matter who you voted for, Dr. Mayfield said waiting for the election results can potentially cause some stress or anxiety. If you would like counseling resources, click here.

