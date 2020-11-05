Serious crash involving a motorcyclist closes down all of Fillmore in Colorado Springs east of I-25 Wednesday evening
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash involving a motorcyclist closed down a busy roadway in Colorado Springs during Rush Hour on Wednesday.
Colorado Springs Police responded to an area near Fillmore Street and Mark Dabling Boulevard at about 4 p.m. after a motorcyclist collided with a truck. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and last listed in critical condition.
At about 5:15 p.m., both directions of Fillmore Street were closed from Mark Dabling to Beacon.
This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.
