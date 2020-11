ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting Friday, Nov. 6, some areas in Rocky Mountain National Park are set to reopen after days of closure due to the East Troublesome Fire.

Some areas have been closed since October 22.

Old Fall River Road opens tomorrow thru November to bicycles, leashed pets and walkers. ks pic.twitter.com/5lPq2eGjen — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) November 5, 2020

Fri, Nov 6, many #RMNP areas to reopen after being closed since Oct 22, due to the East Troublesome Fire, including roads, parking areas & trails in Wild Basin, Longs Peak, Lily Lake, Twin Sisters, Lumpy Ridge, Endovalley Rd, & US 34 thru Fall River Entrance to Many Parks Curve. — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) November 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.