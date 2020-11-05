Pueblo sees dramatic increase in COVID-19 testing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - COVID-19 testing in Pueblo is skyrocketing. The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment says Monday showed the highest testing numbers since the start of the pandemic.

842 people were reportedly tested at the Colorado State Fairgrounds within a 9-hour period. In comparison, only 842 people were tested the entire month of April when the pandemic began.

According to PDPHE the community testing site also saw a jump in positive cases with percent positivity increasing from 5% in September to 8% in October.

Health officials are also very concerned about the two-week positivity rate. The positivity rate for Pueblo County was 6.4% for the last two weeks of October (October 14-October 28, 2020) compared to 4% for the first two weeks of October.

As of Monday, 18,017 people had been tested for COVID-19 at the Fairgrounds. Click here for the most recent COVID-19 numbers in Pueblo.

A two-week positivity rate below 5%, indicates that the disease spread is lower and that there is adequate detection of the virus in the community. A rising number of the positivity percentage now indicates the disease is more widespread in Pueblo.

Pueblo residents are being urged to protect each other and limit the spread of the virus by:

Avoid large gatherings.

Limit in-person gatherings.

Stay home when sick.

Physical distance.

Wear a mask.

Wash your hands frequently.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus, but does not have symptoms, should get tested 7 days after suspected exposure.

If you are exposed, quarantine for a full 14 days, regardless of test results.

People who have symptoms should get tested right away.

There is a free COVID-19 testing site in the Livestock Pavilion at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Testing is available in the Enter the site through Gate 4 off Mesa and Gaylord avenues. The drive-thru testing site is open Monday through Friday and every fourth Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing is drive-thru only, and people being tested must be in an enclosed vehicle wearing a mask. No bicycles, motorcycles or walk-ups are allowed.

Pre-registration to get tested is recommended but not required. Click here to register.

For a full list of testing sites across the state, please click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.