Nolan Arenado wins 8th straight Gold Glove

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove and right fielder Mookie Betts snared his fifth in a row, his first with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after four with Boston.

With the victory, Arenado is the fourth 3rd baseman in MLB history to win at least eight Gold Gloves. He played 48 games at 3rd this year, missing time with a left shoulder injury in the pandemic-shortened season. Arenado led all MLB players with 15 defensive runs saved, and led NL 3rd basemen in double plays (19) and total chances (163).

Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won his eighth Gold Glove, and fourth straight, in his final major league season.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo earned the honor for the third straight year in the pandemic-shortened season and fourth time overall. He was joined for the first time by Cubs shortstop Javier Báez.