EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel partially closes to COVID-19 cases

This is a developing story- check back for more updates.
(KKTV)
By Olivia DaRocha and Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - EVRAZ Rocky Mountain Steel Facility in Pueblo has temporarily idled some operations due to COVID-19 cases in the facility. These sections reportedly include crews working in the steel making facility and the rail plant.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Enviornment EVRAZ currently has a total of nine cases related to the virus; eight positive and one probable case.

Pueblo County Health Department and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment took action to close the facility on Wednesday. A spokesperson for EVRAZ tells 11 News they plan to reopen on Friday.

The spokesperson also says that other portions of the facility remain open at this time while additional cleaning of the facility is done.

