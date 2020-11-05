CSP and local law enforcement make over 1K DUI arrests in fall enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation teamed up with Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies for the “Fall Fest” heightened DUI enforcement period, resulting in 1,398 arrests.

The heightened enforcement period lasted from Sept. 11 through Oct. 28.

During this same period last year, there were 1,534 arrests.

“While the numbers of arrests have reduced, impaired crashes remain in the top three causal factors for fatal and injury crashes in Colorado for 2020,” Matthew Packard, the Chief of the Colorado State Patrol said in a press release. “We should never forget that every single injury and death caused by impaired driving are preventable. It’s all too easy to forget that statistics refer to real people. We will continue to look for impaired drivers who choose to put lives in danger on Colorado roads.”

More than 90 agencies participated in the enforcement period, including the Colorado Springs Police Department (191 arrests), Denver Police Department (141), and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (86 arrests). Colorado State Patrol made 150 arrests.

“Safety on Colorado’s roadways isn’t just CDOT’s goal — it should be a focus for every single person on the road,” said Darrell Lingk, CDOT director of the Office of Transportation. “We all want to make it home safely to our loved ones, so we encourage everyone not to jeopardize that by driving impaired.”

Click here to see results for all law enforcement agencies across the state from the “Fall Fest” heightened DUI enforcement period.

Regardless if this election makes you drink in celebration or denial, as always, do it responsibly and NEVER drive intoxicated. pic.twitter.com/IUIZ81H7zc — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) November 2, 2020

