Advertisement

Child abducted in Colorado rescued unharmed in Nebraska

Nebraska State Troopers rescued a child 11/3/20.
Nebraska State Troopers rescued a child 11/3/20.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a child who was abducted after an assault in Colorado was rescued unharmed during a traffic stop in Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release that it received a report at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday that a man had assaulted a woman in Sedgwick County, Colorado, and then drove off in her vehicle with her child still inside. Troopers located the car less than an hour later near North Platte, Nebraska. The child was found inside.

The 31-year-old driver, George Williamson, of North Plate was arrested.. It is unclear what, if any, relationship, he had to the child.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Election related stress or anxiety

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

Local

Tips for if you’re feeling stressed or anxious about the election

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
11 News spoke with Mayfield Counseling Center about election-related stress or anxiety, as well as the uncertainty that may come when the next president is called.

Forecast

More warm and dry weather

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 11.5.20

Forecast

Nice Thursday with sunshine

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nice day with sunshine

Local

Claim that Sharpie pens ruin Arizona ballots misses the mark

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The false claim, known on social media as #Sharpiegate, came as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was named the winner in the battleground state.

Latest News

Local

Attorneys for woman accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, request more time for 2nd competency evaluation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Attorneys representing a Colorado woman accused of killing her own stepson are requesting more time before a court hearing, citing issues with a COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County Jail.

Local

Serious crash involving a motorcyclist closes down all of Fillmore in Colorado Springs east of I-25 Wednesday evening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A serious crash involving a motorcyclist closed down a busy roadway in Colorado Springs during Rush Hour on Wednesday.

Local

Oregon leads the way in decriminalizing hard drugs

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a first in the nation, Oregon has rejected charging drug users with criminal offenses, with voters passing a ballot measure that decriminalizes possession of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other hard drugs.

Local

AP projects National Popular Vote proposition passed in Colorado

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Associated Press is projecting Proposition 113, “Adopt Agreement to Elect U.S. President By National Popular Vote,” passed in Colorado.

Local

MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in locating 2 teens who are reported runaways

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two teens who reportedly ran away from a care center.