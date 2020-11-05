Advertisement

Boulder County moved to more COVID-19 restrictions after spike in cases

The state says Boulder County is to remain at this level until there is improvement (or worsening) of COVID-19 cases in this county.
Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder County has been moved to Safer at Home (Level 3) by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment following a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. These new restrictions are set to begin on Friday, November 6.

“This is devastating, especially because we know that we can prevent the transmission of this virus and this change will impact our businesses severely, as well as our social and emotional health. This comes down to all of us taking personal responsibility to avoid social gatherings, wear a mask, maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance and to be diligent about washing hands,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director.

This new level will require cut-downs on indoor and outdoor capacities.

- Offices and retail stores will now only be able to operate at 25%.

- Restaurants, places of worship, and non-critical manufacturing will be moved to 25% capacity.

- 25% or 25 people at gyms/ fitness centers, personal services, and limited health care settings.

For full information on what restrictions this level entails- please click here.

