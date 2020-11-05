Attorneys for woman accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, request more time for 2nd competency evaluation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Attorneys representing a Colorado woman accused of killing her own stepson are requesting more time before a court hearing, citing issues with a COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County Jail.

Letecia Stauch was arrested in South Carolina in March of this year, suspected of murdering her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch.

Stauch is scheduled for a court hearing next week as she awaits a second mental competency evaluation. In September, state doctors found her competent to stand trial.

The motion filed on Oct. 30 asks the judge in the case to move the hearing to a date after Dec. 14, claiming it will allow Stauch to get a second competency hearing. The motion adds there have been issues with having a doctor visit Stauch in-person because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the jail. The judge has yet to make a decision on the request.

Gannon was reported missing on Jan. 27 in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood southeast of Colorado Springs. Gannon’s remains were found in Florida in early March.

Timeline on the case

Monday, Jan. 27

- 6:55 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office dispatch receives call of a runaway child, 6600 block of Mandan Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

- 7:32 p.m., Gannon Stauch entered into state and national databases as active runaway

- Last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on the 27th

- Nothing found on initial search

Tuesday, Jan. 28

- 12:29 p.m., case turned over to EPSO investigators

- Detectives conduct interviews, collect surveillance, follow up on additional leads

- Arrest affidavit says this was the day Stauch hid Gannon’s body in an area north of Palmer Lake in Douglas County. She would allegedly return to this spot over the next few days to make sure his remains were hidden.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

- Investigation continues

Thursday, Jan. 30

- Upgrade case from runaway to endangered missing child

- EPSO requests resources from NCMEC and FBI Crimes Abduction Rapid Deployment Team

Friday, Jan. 31

- Letecia Stauch speaks exclusively to 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson. She leaves for South Carolina shortly after this interview.

Monday, Feb. 3

- Neighbor comes forward with home surveillance video showing a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon went missing, and only one person returning hours later.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

- 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May is first seen at the Stauch home.

Thursday, Feb. 13

- Search for Gannon moves into Douglas County.

Friday, Feb. 21

- Douglas County search suspended. Sheriff’s office says there remains the potential for search efforts to start up any time.

Monday, March 2

- Letecia Stauch arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Wednesday, March 4

- Stauch allegedly attacked a deputy and was held in a Kansas jail, according to a source.

Thursday, March 5

- Stauch arrives in Colorado Springs for a video advisement hearing.

Friday, March 20

- Authorities announced they believe they found the remains of Gannon in Florida and file new charges against Stauch.

Thursday, April 2:

- Stauch’s arrest papers leak online.

Wednesday, March 11

- Stauch makes her first physical appearance in El Paso County court. Proceedings were attended by Gannon’s parents and was standing room only.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.