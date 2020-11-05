Air Force seniors: Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy would be “cherry on top” of football careers

USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - Since 2007, every four-year Air Force player has won the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy at least once during their tenure as a Falcon.

These 2020 senior cadets don’t intend to break that streak.

“For me personally, the CIC Trophy is everything that I work for,” Air Force senior center Nicholas Noyen says. “Winning the CIC with all my brothers in the locker room, it would just be like the cherry on top feeling where we accomplished something."

The Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy is awarded to the winner of the annual round-robin games between Air Force, Army, and Navy. Back in October, the Falcons (1-2) stomped the Midshipmen 40-7 to put themselves in a position to re-take the CIC Trophy for the first time since 2016. When Air Force travels to West Point on Saturday, they could head back to USAFA with an old friend.

“We’ve been grinding since the summer,” junior defensive back Corvan Taylor said Tuesday at a press conference." We had people take turnbacks but still, we’re still here practicing every day. So this is the biggest goal to win the CIC.

"It would mean a lot, especially for this team and the challenges we’ve been facing with COVID. To win this game would be huge for us.”

A win Saturday would also mark the 100th career victory for Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun. Calhoun is 99-69 in his 14th season at the helm of the Falcons. Kickoff against Army (6-1) is 9:30 a.m. MT at West Point.