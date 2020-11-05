Advertisement

Air Force at Army Game postponed due to Covid-19 cases at the Academy

Both schools will attempt to reschedule the game for later this season.
commander in chiefs trophy
commander in chiefs trophy(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Falcons quest to bring the Commander-in-chiefs trophy back to Colorado Springs, will have to wait.

Thursday, the Air Force Academy announced Saturdays game against Army has been postponed, noting an ‘upward trend of Covid-19 cases at the Academy’ as the reason.

“We are disappointed to postpone this game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and the community continues to be our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said. “Due to the upward trends in our COVID numbers across the campus, we have paused all intercollegiate team activities.”

The first open weekend right now on the Falcons schedule would be mid-December following the conference finale against Utah State.

