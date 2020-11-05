Air Force at Army Game postponed due to Covid-19 cases at the Academy
Both schools will attempt to reschedule the game for later this season.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Falcons quest to bring the Commander-in-chiefs trophy back to Colorado Springs, will have to wait.
Thursday, the Air Force Academy announced Saturdays game against Army has been postponed, noting an ‘upward trend of Covid-19 cases at the Academy’ as the reason.
“We are disappointed to postpone this game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and the community continues to be our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said. “Due to the upward trends in our COVID numbers across the campus, we have paused all intercollegiate team activities.”
The first open weekend right now on the Falcons schedule would be mid-December following the conference finale against Utah State.
