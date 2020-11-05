8 arrested in Child Prostitution sting, all booked into El Paso County Jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police says there are eight new inmates at the El Paso County Jail- for seeking to pay to have sex with children under the age of 18.

In a statement released on Thursday, Colorado Springs Police Department says this was a joint law enforcement operation that happened in Colorado Springs.

On October 23 and 24, police say an undercover investigation was carried out which resulted in the arrest of eight adult men for Soliciting for Child Prostitution, a Class Three Felony.

CSPD named the following men as the alleged culprits.

· Steven Druckenmiller, 40-years-old, of Colorado Springs

· Richard Nance, 32-years-old, of Pueblo

· Daric Grimes, 42-years-old, of Security, Colorado

· Trevor Skoczen, 31-years-old, of Colorado Springs [also arrested for Internet Luring of a Child, F4]

· Kirtis Davis, 23-years-old, of Colorado Springs

· Ning Wang, 45-years-old, of Oakland, California

· Hong Lin, 32-years-old, of Colorado Springs

· Mark Necessary, 58-years-old, of Colorado Springs

“Law enforcement agencies across Colorado are committed to working together to protect our state’s children from predators. From all of us at the Colorado Springs Police Department, we would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to our partner agencies, without whom this operation would not have been possible,” says Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Vince Niski.

If you have any information about this please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.