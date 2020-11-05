Deadly crash on Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs involved a stolen bus, suspect survived

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead following a crash involving a stolen bus on Thursday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the 20-year-old suspect stole a bus in Aurora. The bus was spotted Thursday morning in Aurora and police attempted to pull the driver over. The suspect refused to pull over and Aurora Police chose not to follow because of safety reasons. A short time later the stolen bus was spotted again in Parker at about 10:30 in the morning. The suspect reportedly hit one vehicle and continued fleeing. Then the suspect was then involved in a deadly crash with two other vehicles on Highway 83 just south of Stagecoach Road just after 11 a.m.

The driver of an SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of another vehicle was taken to the hospital before dying. The suspect is being treated at a hospital. Neither of the victims were publicly identified. Four other people had serious injuries, including children.

Highway 83 was closed in both directions for the investigation and reopened at about 4:30 p.m.

It isn’t clear what charges the suspect will face in this case.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In an earlier version of this article we reported that Aurora PD was involved in a short chase with the suspect that was called off for safety reasons. Aurora Police sent out a notice stating there was never a chase. APD is reporting the vehicle was spotted, an officer tried to make a traffic stop and eventually disengaged for safety reasons. APD did not consider the incident a pursuit.

