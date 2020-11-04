WANTED: Authorities in Colorado on the hunt for a vehicle theft suspect, last spotted in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help from the public as they work to track down a man suspected of stealing cars.

On Wednesday, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Sean Marlar. The photo may not accurately represent his current appearance, investigators believe Marlar currently has dreadlocks along with a “full beard.” He was recently spotted on Highway 50 near La Junta in Otero County. Marlar is wanted on multiple warrants related to vehicle theft.

Call 911 if you spot Marlar or 719-384-5941 with any helpful information on his current location.

