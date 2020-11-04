Advertisement

WANTED: Authorities in Colorado on the hunt for a vehicle theft suspect, last spotted in Otero County

Wanted auto theft suspect.
Wanted auto theft suspect.(Otero County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help from the public as they work to track down a man suspected of stealing cars.

On Wednesday, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Sean Marlar. The photo may not accurately represent his current appearance, investigators believe Marlar currently has dreadlocks along with a “full beard.” He was recently spotted on Highway 50 near La Junta in Otero County. Marlar is wanted on multiple warrants related to vehicle theft.

Call 911 if you spot Marlar or 719-384-5941 with any helpful information on his current location.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Oregon leads the way in decriminalizing hard drugs

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
In a first in the nation, Oregon has rejected charging drug users with criminal offenses, with voters passing a ballot measure that decriminalizes possession of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other hard drugs.

Local

AP projects National Popular Vote proposition passed in Colorado

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Associated Press is projecting Proposition 113, “Adopt Agreement to Elect U.S. President By National Popular Vote,” passed in Colorado.

Forecast

More warm and dry weather

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 11.4.20

Local

MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in locating 2 teens who are reported runaways

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two teens who reportedly ran away from a care center.

Latest News

Politics

Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to halt the vote count, claiming it was denied access to observe the opening of ballots.

State

Cameron Peak Fire now 92 percent contained

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The state’s largest-ever wildfire is now just single digits away from being fully contained.

Local

Pueblo Police Department donates bikes to students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Pueblo Police donate Strider bikes to Park View Elementary students.

Local

Hickenlooper defeats Gardner for Senate seat

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Hickenlooper defeats Gardner for Senate seat

Local

Nearly 700 El Paso County inmates test positive for coronavirus in state’s largest outbreak

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A massive coronavirus outbreak has swept through the El Paso County Jail, infecting more than half of the inmates housed in the facility.

Forecast

Sunny and warm again

Updated: 9 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts