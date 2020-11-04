Advertisement

Suspect dead after police shooting near Fort Carson

Police outside Fort Carson gate two following a deadly shooting on the morning of Nov. 4, 2020.
Police outside Fort Carson gate two following a deadly shooting on the morning of Nov. 4, 2020.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:21 AM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was shot and killed by police outside an entrance to Fort Carson Wednesday morning.

The events leading up to the shooting reportedly started around 4:45 a.m. when an officer was flagged down by a driver.

“An officer observed two vehicles pull into the Safeway parking lot located on South Academy Boulevard [at Highway 115] and exchange in a verbal argument. During the exchange, one vehicle left the parking lot. The second vehicle flagged down the officer, informed the officer that they were the victim of a road rage incident involving a firearm,” said Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Natashia Kerr.

The officer called other units to the scene to look for the driver.

“Officers did locate the suspect vehicle driving on 115. The car exited at 115 and came to a dead end right outside of Fort Carson gate two. When officers pulled in behind the vehicle, the suspect exited with a firearm. At that time, at least one shot was fired by the two involved officers,” Kerr said.

The suspect died at the scene and has not been identified at the time of this writing other than being a white man. No officers were injured.

Jacqueline Kirby Reed with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office urged citizens not to engage in behavior on the road that could escalate into violence.

“It’s not only important to pay attention on the road, it’s important to be mindful of other drivers. Anything can escalate into something deadly as we’ve seen here today. So it’s really important to be a courteous driver. Be a responsible driver. Be a lawful driver.”

Due to the involvement of Springs police officers, EPSO is heading the investigation as an outside agency. This is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

