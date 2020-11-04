Advertisement

Quake toll rises to 116 in Turkey; rescuers finish searches

Local residents watch as members of rescue services work at collapsed buildings destroyed in the Oct. 30 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Local residents watch as members of rescue services work at collapsed buildings destroyed in the Oct. 30 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The death toll in last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake rose to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir finished searching buildings that collapsed in the quake.

All but two of the victims were killed in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city. Two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos, which lies south of the epicenter of Friday’s earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake’s magnitude at 7.0, although other agencies recorded it as less severe.

Mehmet Gulluoglu, head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, said search and rescue operations had been completed at 17 buildings that fell in Izmir. The rescue operation has been roaring at full tilt since Friday, pulling 107 survivors from the rubble.

Of the 1,035 people injured in the quake, 137 remained hospitalized on Wednesday, the agency added.

Following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged not to give up until the final person was recovered. Rescuers' spirits were raised Tuesday when they pulled a 3-year-old girl from the wreckage of her family home 91 hours after the quake.

The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul, as well as in the Greek capital of Athens. Some 1,700 aftershocks followed, 45 of which were greater than 4.0 magnitude.

In Izmir, the quake reduced buildings to rubble or saw floors pancake in on themselves. Authorities have detained nine people, including contractors, for questioning over the collapse of six of the buildings.

Turkey has a mix of older buildings and new buildings make of cheap or illegal construction that do not withstand earthquakes well. Regulations have been tightened to strengthen or demolish older buildings, and urban renewal is underway in Turkish cities, but experts say it is not happening fast enough.

The country sits on top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Oregon leads the way in decriminalizing hard drugs

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
In a first in the nation, Oregon has rejected charging drug users with criminal offenses, with voters passing a ballot measure that decriminalizes possession of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other hard drugs.

National Politics

Election 2020: Still no clear winner

Updated: moments ago
|
Democratic nominee Joe Biden says "we believe we will be the winners" while the Trump campaign has taken legal action aimed at vote counts.

National Politics

Biden wins Wisconsin and Michigan, narrowing Trump’s path

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

Local

AP projects National Popular Vote proposition passed in Colorado

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Associated Press is projecting Proposition 113, “Adopt Agreement to Elect U.S. President By National Popular Vote,” passed in Colorado.

National Politics

One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance.

Latest News

Forecast

More warm and dry weather

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 11.4.20

National Politics

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

National Politics

Public health may be US election loser as coronavirus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000 and the seven-day rolling average for new daily deaths is rising.

Local

MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in locating 2 teens who are reported runaways

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two teens who reportedly ran away from a care center.

National Politics

Uber, Lyft, Doordash win fight against labor law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY
California voters passed Proposition 22 and delivered a stinging rebuke to state lawmakers and labor leaders who were fighting for better working conditions for a growing number of people who drive for ride-hailing and food delivery services.

Local

WANTED: Authorities in Colorado on the hunt for a vehicle theft suspect, last spotted in Otero County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities in Colorado are asking for help from the public as they work to track down a man suspected of stealing cars.