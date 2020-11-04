Advertisement

Pueblo Police Department donates bikes to students

Pueblo Police spent Wednesday morning with students at Park View Elementary School after donating bikes to students.
Pueblo Police spent Wednesday morning with students at Park View Elementary School after donating bikes to students.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police Department spent Wednesday morning at Park View Elementary School in D-60 donating needed bikes to students. Six strider bikes were donated by officers today.

Park View Elementary School was reportedly applying for a grant, but was not able to get the money to them.

Pueblo Police Chief, Troy Davenport, says they got word of this and several officers took it upon themselves to buy the bikes. “We heard about a need for these little bicycles that help the kids balance and exercise both sides of the brain and they weren’t able to get them. So myself and several other officers broke out our wallets and bought these bicycles for the wonderful young people and citizens of our city” said Davenport.

Floyd Gallegos, the principal of Park View elementary school, tells 11 news this idea will really help students and made their day a bit better. “Anytime you see a smile on their face even with the masks you see the eyes they smile through their eyes. They’re very happy to have anything that is new to them and that can help them enjoy their school day. Especially during these times” said Gallegos.

These bikes will be used by kindergarten and first graders during P.E. classes.

