Paid family and medical leave projected to pass in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado voters are poised to pass paid family and medical leave, according to an Associated Press projection.

The measure would give Coloradans at least 12 weeks of paid leave from their jobs for family or medical purposes, such as after childbirth.

The way it would work: $4 would be taken out of every person’s paycheck every week, and businesses will match that. People could see up to $1,100 per week (dependent on salary) for 12 weeks of leave.

With 83 percent returned, voters have said yes to the proposition 57 percent to 43 percent.

