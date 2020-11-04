Advertisement

Nearly 700 El Paso County inmates test positive for coronavirus in state’s largest outbreak

(Pixabay)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A massive coronavirus outbreak has swept through the El Paso County Jail, infecting more than half of the inmates housed in the facility.

The county sheriff’s office confirmed Tuesday that nearly 700 inmates had tested positive for the virus in recent days, along with 51 sheriff’s employees. The outbreak started Oct. 27 with eight inmates and two employees testing positive, with more cases rapidly added in the following days as the sheriff’s office began an aggressive COVID-19 testing schedule.

With 1,231 inmates housed in the jail as of Tuesday and 693 inmates positive, roughly 56 percent of all inmates are infected with the coronavirus.

“Recognizing that this is an at-risk population considering the density of people living within close quarters, this testing strategy aims to quickly identify and further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the El Paso County Jail. Test results are used to implement appropriate isolation and cohort recommendations quickly,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office has also put restrictive housing measures in place.

To date, no inmates or employees have been hospitalized. They’ve displayed a variety of symptoms, and some have reportedly been asymptomatic.

This is the largest outbreak the state has seen since the pandemic exploded in March.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

AP projects National Popular Vote proposition passed in Colorado

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Associated Press is projecting Proposition 113, “Adopt Agreement to Elect U.S. President By National Popular Vote,” passed in Colorado.

Forecast

More warm and dry weather

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 11.4.20

Local

MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in locating 2 teens who are reported runaways

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two teens who reportedly ran away from a care center.

Local

WANTED: Authorities in Colorado on the hunt for a vehicle theft suspect, last spotted in Otero County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities in Colorado are asking for help from the public as they work to track down a man suspected of stealing cars.

Politics

Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to halt the vote count, claiming it was denied access to observe the opening of ballots.

Latest News

State

Cameron Peak Fire now 92 percent contained

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The state’s largest-ever wildfire is now just single digits away from being fully contained.

Local

Pueblo Police Department donates bikes to students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Pueblo Police donate Strider bikes to Park View Elementary students.

Local

Hickenlooper defeats Gardner for Senate seat

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Hickenlooper defeats Gardner for Senate seat

Forecast

Sunny and warm again

Updated: 9 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

News

Prop EE - El Paso County

Updated: 10 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts