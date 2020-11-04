MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in locating 2 teens who are reported runaways
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two teens who reportedly ran away from a care center.
Sarah Ashe, 15, and Davies Callahan, 16, are both pictured at the top of this article. The pair ran away from the Sandstone Care Teen Center in Cascade on Wednesday. They left the facility at about 11:30 in the morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, both teens are “in need of medical care follow-up.”
If you have any information on their location you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.
