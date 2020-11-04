Advertisement

MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in locating 2 teens who are reported runaways

Two teens reportedly missing in El Paso County 11/4/20.
Two teens reportedly missing in El Paso County 11/4/20.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASCADE, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two teens who reportedly ran away from a care center.

Sarah Ashe, 15, and Davies Callahan, 16, are both pictured at the top of this article. The pair ran away from the Sandstone Care Teen Center in Cascade on Wednesday. They left the facility at about 11:30 in the morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, both teens are “in need of medical care follow-up.”

If you have any information on their location you’re asked to call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

AP projects National Popular Vote proposition passed in Colorado

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Associated Press is projecting Proposition 113, “Adopt Agreement to Elect U.S. President By National Popular Vote,” passed in Colorado.

Forecast

More warm and dry weather

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 11.4.20

Local

WANTED: Authorities in Colorado on the hunt for a vehicle theft suspect, last spotted in Otero County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities in Colorado are asking for help from the public as they work to track down a man suspected of stealing cars.

Politics

Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to halt the vote count, claiming it was denied access to observe the opening of ballots.

Latest News

State

Cameron Peak Fire now 92 percent contained

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The state’s largest-ever wildfire is now just single digits away from being fully contained.

Local

Pueblo Police Department donates bikes to students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
Pueblo Police donate Strider bikes to Park View Elementary students.

Local

Hickenlooper defeats Gardner for Senate seat

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Hickenlooper defeats Gardner for Senate seat

Local

Nearly 700 El Paso County inmates test positive for coronavirus in state’s largest outbreak

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A massive coronavirus outbreak has swept through the El Paso County Jail, infecting more than half of the inmates housed in the facility.

Forecast

Sunny and warm again

Updated: 9 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

News

Prop EE - El Paso County

Updated: 10 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts