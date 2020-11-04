Advertisement

Hickenlooper defeats Gardner for Senate seat

By Melissa Henry
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:56 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Democrat John Hickenlooper defeated incumbent Colorado republican senator Cory Gardner for the U.S. senate seat.

KKTV poll numbers on Wednesday morning show Hickenlooper took 54% of votes, while Gardner had 44%.

The senator elect, who is also a former Colorado governor and Denver mayor, spoke to voters on Facebook live Tuesday night.

“Red Colorado or blue Colorado, I’ve always believed it was my job to represent all Colorado,” Hickenlooper said. “There’s a lot to do, and lord knows the system in Washington is a broken mess, but I am an optimist.”

He went on to say, the country needs to “beat this pandemic.” He spoke to plans for quality and affordable healthcare, and racial and social justice. He also mentioned a push for environmental improvements, given the current wildfires that have caused historic devastation in Colorado.

He also tweeted, saying serving Colorado is the honor of his life.

Gardner gave a speech late Tuesday too. He noted a phone call to Hickenlooper to congratulate him.

“I will support him in any way that I can, to make sure that it is as smooth a transition as possible, and we will assist him with any questions he may have ... our nation and our state need him to succeed," Gardner said.

Hickenlooper was hoping to be the democratic choice for president, but dropped out in 2019. He will take office in January.

The question now is, will Hickenlooper’s victory contribute to democrats flipping control in the senate? Election results are not clear enough as of Wednesday morning to say whether or not that will happen.

