Advertisement

Denmark wants to cull 15 million minks over COVID fears

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus.
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus.(AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s prime minister said Wednesday that the government wants to cull all 15 million minks in Danish farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans.

Mette Frederiksen said a report from a government agency that maps the coronavirus in Denmark has shown a mutation in the virus found in 12 people in the northern part of the country who got infected by minks. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said half the 783 human COVID-19 cases in northern Denmark “are related” to minks.

“It is very, very serious,” Frederiksen said. “Thus, the mutated virus in minks can have devastating consequences worldwide.”

Denmark is one of the world’s main mink fur exporters, producing an estimated 17 million furs per year. Kopenhagen Fur, a cooperative of 1,500 Danish breeders, accounts for 40% of the global mink production. Most of its exports go to China and Hong Kong.

According to government estimates, culling the country’s 15 million minks could cost up to 5 billion kroner ($785 million). National police head Thorkild Fogde said “it should happen as soon as possible.”

Denmark’s minister for food, Mogens Jensen, said 207 farms were now infected, up from 41 last month, and the disease has spread to all of the western peninsula of Jutland.

Last month, Denmark started culling millions of minks in the north of the country. The government has promised to compensate farmers.

The country has registered 50,530 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 729 deaths.

A total of 207 out of the 1,139 fur farms in Denmark has been infected with COVID-19, which prompted the announcement. Millions of minks will be killed as a result.

Animal welfare group Humane Society International applauded the prime minister for taking “such an essential and science-based step to protect Danish citizens,” and said it hoped that losing so many minks to the coronavirus causes fur farms to get out of the business.

“Although the death of millions of mink — whether culled for COVID-19 or killed for fur — is an animal welfare tragedy, fur farmers will now have a clear opportunity to pivot away from this cruel and dying industry and choose a more humane and sustainable livelihood instead,” Humane Society International-Europe spokesperson Joanna Swabe said.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Election 2020: Still no clear winner

Updated: moments ago
|
Democratic nominee Joe Biden says "we believe we will be the winners" while the Trump campaign has taken legal action aimed at vote counts.

National Politics

Biden wins Wisconsin and Michigan, narrowing Trump’s path

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

Local

AP projects National Popular Vote proposition passed in Colorado

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Associated Press is projecting Proposition 113, “Adopt Agreement to Elect U.S. President By National Popular Vote,” passed in Colorado.

National Politics

One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance.

Forecast

More warm and dry weather

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 11.4.20

Latest News

National Politics

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

National Politics

Public health may be US election loser as coronavirus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000 and the seven-day rolling average for new daily deaths is rising.

Local

MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in locating 2 teens who are reported runaways

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two teens who reportedly ran away from a care center.

National Politics

Uber, Lyft, Doordash win fight against labor law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY
California voters passed Proposition 22 and delivered a stinging rebuke to state lawmakers and labor leaders who were fighting for better working conditions for a growing number of people who drive for ride-hailing and food delivery services.

Local

WANTED: Authorities in Colorado on the hunt for a vehicle theft suspect, last spotted in Otero County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities in Colorado are asking for help from the public as they work to track down a man suspected of stealing cars.

National

The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs

Updated: 1 hours ago