Colorado voters projected to reject measure to ban abortion after 22 weeks

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado voters have rejected a measure that would have banned abortion after 22 weeks, according to projections by the Associated Press and CNN.

With 81 percent reporting, Proposition 115 stands at 59 percent no and 41 percent yes.

If it had passed, abortion would outlawed in almost all cases after the 22-week mark, with an exception made if the woman’s life were in danger. The measure had no exception for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities, or to protect the woman’s health.

Colorado currently has no limits on gestational stage, and with Proposition 115 failing, will remain that way for the foreseeable future.

The vote was carefully watched by both pro-life and pro-choice advocates leading up to the election, as Colorado is one of just seven states without gestational limits for abortion.

