Colorado projected to pass tobacco and e-cigarette tax increase

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado has passed Proposition EE which will place a tax on nicotine products across the state for various health and education programs. The Associated Press is projecting this will pass by a large margin of 68.5 percent to 31.5 percent.

If Proposition EE was to fail, no tax would be added to nicotine or vaping products.

This ballot measure will incrementally increase the statutory cigarette tax rate to $1.80 per pack by July 2027.

Taxes raised from this will go to preschool programs cash fund, state education fund, rural schools cash fund, housing development grant fund, tobacco education programs fund and the state general fund.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.