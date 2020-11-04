Advertisement

Britain to evaluate data for potential coronavirus vaccines

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:52 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The chair of Britain’s coronavirus vaccine task force says data evaluating the efficacy and safety of the two most advanced candidates should be available in early December.

Kate Bingham told a Parliamentary committee on Wednesday that data on the two vaccine candidates — developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and Pfizer and BioNTech — should be available by then.

After that, the vaccine candidates will need regulatory approval, Bingham says.

“If we get that, we have the possibility of deploying by year end,” she says.

Results from Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trials should be reached before the end of the year, the chair of Britain’s coronavirus vaccine task force said Wednesday.
Results from Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine trials should be reached before the end of the year, the chair of Britain’s coronavirus vaccine task force said Wednesday.(Source: University of Oxford via CNN)

Bingham acknowledged despite the government’s earlier estimate there would be 30 million doses of the Oxford vaccine available by September, there only will be about 4 million doses available by the end of the year, due to some manufacturing “hiccups” that have since been resolved. She says there will be about 10 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.

Dr. Robin Shattock, one of the scientists behind another vaccine developed by Imperial College London, says it’s possible several vaccines will be needed to stop the pandemic.

“The first vaccines may reach the bar of preventing severe disease, but they may not necessarily block transmission,” he says.

Shattock says later vaccines likely will be more potent, but it’s still unclear how long immunity lasts and vaccines “most likely they will need to be boosted.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Election 2020: Still no clear winner

Updated: moments ago
|
Democratic nominee Joe Biden says "we believe we will be the winners" while the Trump campaign has taken legal action aimed at vote counts.

National Politics

Biden wins Wisconsin and Michigan, narrowing Trump’s path

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

Local

AP projects National Popular Vote proposition passed in Colorado

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Associated Press is projecting Proposition 113, “Adopt Agreement to Elect U.S. President By National Popular Vote,” passed in Colorado.

National Politics

One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
One day after the election, the fate of the presidency remains hanging in the balance.

Forecast

More warm and dry weather

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 11.4.20

Latest News

National Politics

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

National Politics

Public health may be US election loser as coronavirus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000 and the seven-day rolling average for new daily deaths is rising.

Local

MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for help in locating 2 teens who are reported runaways

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two teens who reportedly ran away from a care center.

National Politics

Uber, Lyft, Doordash win fight against labor law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY
California voters passed Proposition 22 and delivered a stinging rebuke to state lawmakers and labor leaders who were fighting for better working conditions for a growing number of people who drive for ride-hailing and food delivery services.

Local

WANTED: Authorities in Colorado on the hunt for a vehicle theft suspect, last spotted in Otero County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Keith
Authorities in Colorado are asking for help from the public as they work to track down a man suspected of stealing cars.

National

The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs

Updated: 1 hours ago