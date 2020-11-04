Ballot 2A passes, letting City of Colorado Springs keep $1.9M

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Voters in Colorado Springs voted to pass Ballot Issue 2A on Tuesday by more than 30,000 votes.

More than 107,000 people (60%) voted to pass the issue, compared to 70,000 (40%) who voted against it.

Ballot Issue 2A asked the following question of voters:

“Should the city of Colorado Springs keep nearly $2 million in 2019 revenue over the limit set by TABOR in order to provide municipal services after the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic (police and fire departments only), and reset future revenue caps to 2019 levels versus 2020 levels?”

According to the ballot, the measure passing does not impose any new taxes and does not increase the rate of any existing taxes.

Mayor John Suthers was pleased with the outcome.

“I’d like to thank the voters for overwhelmingly passing Ballot Measure 2A tonight, which will considerably speed up our city’s economic recovery and return us to the trajectory of positive growth that we were experiencing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said in a statement. “The voters' support means that we can move more quickly to a full economic recovery without compromising vital city services. This will allow us to maintain the incredible quality of life that we have come to appreciate here in Colorado Springs.”

