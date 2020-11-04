Advertisement

Ballot 2A passes, letting City of Colorado Springs keep $1.9M

Photo courtesy: El Paso County
Photo courtesy: El Paso County (KKTV)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:15 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Voters in Colorado Springs voted to pass Ballot Issue 2A on Tuesday by more than 30,000 votes.

More than 107,000 people (60%) voted to pass the issue, compared to 70,000 (40%) who voted against it.

Ballot Issue 2A asked the following question of voters:

“Should the city of Colorado Springs keep nearly $2 million in 2019 revenue over the limit set by TABOR in order to provide municipal services after the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic (police and fire departments only), and reset future revenue caps to 2019 levels versus 2020 levels?”

OFFICIAL SAMPLE BALLOT FOR 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

According to the ballot, the measure passing does not impose any new taxes and does not increase the rate of any existing taxes.

Mayor John Suthers was pleased with the outcome.

“I’d like to thank the voters for overwhelmingly passing Ballot Measure 2A tonight, which will considerably speed up our city’s economic recovery and return us to the trajectory of positive growth that we were experiencing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said in a statement. “The voters' support means that we can move more quickly to a full economic recovery without compromising vital city services. This will allow us to maintain the incredible quality of life that we have come to appreciate here in Colorado Springs.”

Click here for more results from Election Day.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

GOP maneuvers to challenge battleground absentee ballots

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

Politics

Biden, Trump locked in tight races in battleground states

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

National Politics

Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

Local

Denver TV station security guard bails out of jail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
This happened Tuesday.

Latest News

Local

CSPD identifies additional suspect in series of Oct. bank robberies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
The suspect was identified by police as 49-year-old David Lyman.

Local

CSFD at working fire on Indigo Ridge PT, east of downtown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This was reported around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Local

3,145,626 ballots returned in Colorado as of Tuesday afternoon, surpassing 2016 total

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
More residents turned in a ballot this year compared to the last general election according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

Local

EPSO still looking for tips on 2018 missing woman

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
PICTURE: EPSO

Politics

State races to watch election night

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe and Olivia DaRocha
In Colorado, some of the biggest races on the ballot could have an answer as soon as Tuesday night.

Forecast

Election day forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 11.3.20