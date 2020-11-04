AP VoteCast: Colorado voters sour on state of nation

DENVER (AP) - Voters in Colorado made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 34% of Colorado voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 66% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

Here’s a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 2,995 voters and 806 nonvoters in Colorado -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TRUMP VS BIDEN

In the race for president, Biden was preferred over Trump among voters under 45. Biden had an apparent advantage over Trump among older voters.

Both white voters and Latino voters were more likely to back Biden.

Biden had an advantage over Trump among college-educated voters. Biden and Trump were roughly even among voters without a college degree.

Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to favor Biden but Trump had an apparent advantage among voters in small towns and rural areas.

RACE FOR SENATE

In the race for U.S. Senate, Hickenlooper had an advantage over Gardner among voters under 45. John Hickenlooper had an edge over Cory Gardner among older voters.

Both white voters and Latino voters were more likely to favor Hickenlooper over Gardner.

Voters without a college degree appeared to prefer Hickenlooper over Gardner. College-educated voters were more likely to prefer Hickenlooper over Gardner.

Voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to back Gardner over Hickenlooper while Hickenlooper led among both voters in cities and suburban voters.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were more negative than positive in their assessments of the nation’s economy. Overall, 41 percent described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 59 percent called them not so good or poor.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 16 percenr of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 29 percent said it’s somewhat under control. Fifty-four percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES

The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Colorado. Thirty-eight percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 27 percent saying it ranked at the top.

Nine percent named climate change, 9 percent named health care and 7 percent named racism.

CHOOSING NOT TO VOTE

Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Colorado, 31 percent said that was because they don’t like politics generally, 20 percent said they don’t like the candidates and 16 percent said their vote doesn’t matter.

In Colorado, 61 percent of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 64 percent did not have a college degree.

